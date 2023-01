Usa: il neo speaker della Camera McCarthy ha origini molisane

epa10393532 Newly-elected Republican Speaker of the House Kevin takes the gavel for the first time on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2023. McCarthy secured enough support to become House Speaker on the 15th vote by the House and on the fifth day of his bid; it is the longest speaker contest in the US in 164 years. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO