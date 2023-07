Grazia per Patrick Zaki, i complimenti del presidente Roberti per la mediazione svolta da Meloni e Tajani

In this undated photo provided by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a local Non-Governmental Organization, Egyptian activist and researcher Patrick George Zaki, poses for a photograph, in Egypt. A local rights group says Egyptian officials have transferred Zaki who was arrested on arrival at Cairo's airport to a "less favorable" detention facility. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 that the 28-year-old was transferred just as his parents showed up for visiting hours. (Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights via AP)