CashBack e App IO, tutti i chiarimenti di Confcooperative Molise

13 January 2020, Bavaria, Kaufbeuren: ILLUSTRATION: A smartphone is held at the payment terminal at the checkout of a supermarket. According to the Bundesbank, contactless payment is becoming more popular in Germany. Approximately one in three people who already have a payment card with such a function settles their bill at the supermarket checkout virtually in passing. This is the result of a survey published on Wednesday on behalf of the Deutsche Bundesbank. (posed scene) Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)